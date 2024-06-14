Blow for Shelbourne as Gavin Molloy set to depart for Aberdeen

SHELBOURNE FC HAVE announced that they have today come to an agreement for star defender Gavin Molloy to join Aberdeen FC on 1 July.

Molloy makes the move for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key player at the Drumcondra club, having signed for the U19s in 2021.

He made 79 appearances for Shels, the final outing coming in last night’s 1-0 win over Waterford at the RSC which kept Damien Duff’s side top heading into the break.

Molloy scored five goals during his time at a Tolka Park, including the winner in the 2022 FAI Cup semi-final against Waterford,

“It’s emotional to leave,” Molloy said in a club statement. “These have been the best three years of my life. The fans have made me feel really comfortable, I’ve flourished at Tolka, and I’ve loved every minute of it.

“Missing out on Europe will be tough but I’ve always wanted to play across the water, which is the dream of any young lad, and I’m fulfilling it now. Playing at Tolka and representing Shels has been the highlight of my life. The pride I felt is indescribable.”

“My family are Shels fanatics, so with my bloodline, my grandad [Theo Dunne, who captained the club in the 1960s], it makes it really special. I’ll be back as a fan, there’ll be no doubt about it.”

“Speaking on behalf of everyone, I want to wish Gavin the best of luck,” manager Damien Duff said. “He’s a fabulous boy, a class act and he never gave me a moment of trouble. We wish him all the best.

“We’re sad to see Gavin go of course, but that is the way of the world now. The club will move on like it did after Tony Sheridan, Jack Moylan, and Wes Hoolahan left. We’ll do our business, we’ll be sharing some signings very soon, and we’ll adapt as we always have done.”

Luke Byrne, Shelbourne FC Technical Director added: “While we are naturally disappointed to lose Gavin at this stage of the season, he goes to Aberdeen FC with our best wishes and we will always welcome him back to Tolka Park.

“He has come through our U19s and developed into an integral member of the first team. To watch him mature as a person and develop as a player over the past three years has been a pleasure and we’re all very proud of him. Gavin has huge potential and he will, I’m sure, go on to do great things in his career.”

Shelbourne are currently two points clear of Derry City with a game in hand, while defending champions Shamrock Rovers are 12 points off top in third.