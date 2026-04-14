Dublin boss Ger Brennan's ban appeal rejected by GAA's CAC

DUBLIN FOOTBALL MANAGER Ger Brennan has failed in his latest attempt to appeal a 12-week ban over an incident during his side’s league defeat to Galway last month.

The 42 understands that a hearing with the Central Appeals Committee [CAC] last night saw Brennan’s case rejected.

Brennan may now consider one last appeal to the Disputes Resolution Authority [DRA], which is the final stage in the disciplinary appeals process.

Brennan’s proposed suspension prevents him from being involved in any matchday activity as well as preparations with his team before games, meaning he is set to miss Dublin’s Leinster SFC quarter-final against Wicklow in Aughrim this Sunday.

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The ban was initially imposed over an incident before half-time against Galway in Salthill, where Brennan interfered with Galway strength and conditioning coach Cian Breathnach McGinn.

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