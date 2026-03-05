Former Cork City boss Ger Nash charged with drink-driving

A DATE HAS been fixed for the hearing of a drink-driving and dangerous driving case involving former professional footballer and Cork City manager Ger Nash.

Nash, formerly of Fota Island, Co Cork and now living in Sweden, was charged with the two offences last month.

The case was listed for mention to fix a date at Midleton District Court in Co Cork today. Nash, who previously played for Ipswich Town in the UK, was not required to attend court in person.

Garda Jerome Maher previously gave evidence of arresting Nash at Lakeview Roundabout in Midleton, Co Cork at 2.55am on 6 November 2025. Nash was in charge of Cork City for their FAI Cup final defeat to Shamrock Rovers at the Aviva Stadium three days later on Sunday 9 November.

Nash stepped down from his role at Cork City FC in December of last year. The 39-year-old had been appointed to the role in May 2025. He joined the club following a spell as assistant manager of GAIS in Sweden. Prior to his move to Sweden, he held a number of coaching roles at Ipswich Town before working with the FAI and Aston Villa.

He now works as assistant coach at Swedish champions Mjallby having taken up the role a week after he stepped down from his role in Leeside.

Nash, who is a native of Leixlip, Co Kildare, is on bail and will appear before Midleton District Court for the hearing on 14 May.