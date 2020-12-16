BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 16 December 2020
Advertisement

Greek forward Giannis Antetokounmpo signs richest deal in NBA history

The NBA MVP’s five-year contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks is reportedly worth $228 million.

By AFP Wednesday 16 Dec 2020, 2:21 PM
58 minutes ago 1,400 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5301729
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Image: Ashley Landis
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Image: Ashley Landis

MILWAUKEE BUCKS SUPERSTAR Giannis Antetokounmpo has ended speculation about his future after agreeing a new long-term deal reported to be the biggest in NBA history.

Antetokounmpo, who would have been able to enter free agency next year, said in a statement on Twitter he had agreed a five-year deal with the Bucks.

“This is my home, this is my city,” the 26-year-old two-time NBA MVP said. “I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it.”

ESPN reported that Antetokounmpo’s contract extension was worth $228 million. The deal allows an opt out after four years. ESPN reported that the contract was the biggest in NBA history, eclipsing the $206.8 million five-year deal agreed between Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017.

The deal will also see Antetokounmpo pocket the highest average annual salary in the NBA over the length of the contract, ESPN reported. Antetokounmpo will earn an average $45.6 million a year. LeBron James earns $44.5 million a season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The eye-watering contract marks the latest chapter in the rise of Antetokounmpo, who was born in Athens to Nigerian immigrants and once earned money hawking watches, bags and sunglasses as a street vendor.

After taking up basketball as a youth, he was eventually spotted by NBA scouts and drafted with the 15th overall pick by the Bucks in 2013. He made his league debut as an 18-year-old later that year.

Antetokounmpo has dominated the NBA in recent seasons, winning the season MVP honors this year as well as the defensive player of the year award, averaging 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game.

However Antetokounmpo’s dominance has not translated into championship success for the Bucks, who were eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals by Toronto last year before falling to Miami in the early rounds of this year’s playoffs.

The Bucks continued failure to reach the NBA Finals had led to speculation linking Antetokounmpo with a move to a proven championship contender.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The Golden State Warriors have consistently been linked with Antetokounmpo, while the Lakers were also reported to be circling.

However, Antetokounmpo had consistently said he would be open to staying in Milwaukee provided the franchise was in a position to challenge for championships.

“I don’t see why not to be in Milwaukee for the next 15 years,” he said in September.

Antetokounmpo also made clear that winning back-to-back NBA MVP awards was no consolation for failing to land a title with the Bucks.

“I’m happy for this award, but I want more,” he said after winning the MVP award in a landslide. “I want to be a champion.”

© – AFP, 2020

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie