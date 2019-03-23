10 mins ago

Good afternoon everybody and welcome along to our minute-by-minute liveblog of tonight’s highly-awaited, much-anticipated opening game of the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Today Mick McCarthy takes charge of his first game as Ireland boss in 17 years. Time flies, doesn’t it? There may be a few more grey hairs but the general consensus is that Mick is the man for the job if Ireland are to successfully make it to next summer’s championships.

There has been so much talk and build-up since McCarthy was appointed to succeed Martin O’Neill back in November. Poor Mick has been put through the ringer in terms of interviews and media appearances over the last four months, but the time for talking is finally over.

Ireland have beaten today’s opponents 4-0 and 7-0 in recent meetings and another strong win is expected to be on the cards at Victoria Stadium ahead of Tuesday’s tricky meeting with Georgia at the Aviva Stadium.

Kick-off is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 5.00pm, with today’s game live on Sky Sports and RTÉ 2 if you happen to be near a TV.