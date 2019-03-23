Jeff Hendrick scores the first Ireland goal of new Mick McCarthy era

JEFF HENDRICK’S SECOND-HALF strike was the game’s only goal as Ireland laboured to an unimpressive win in Gibraltar.
Hendrick picked his spot with this side-footed finish on 49 minutes to ensure that Mick McCarthy’s second spell as Ireland boss got off to a winning start.
Jeff Hendrick strokes the ball home after a nice move from @FAIreland— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 23, 2019
Cool finish from the @BurnleyOfficial man 👌 pic.twitter.com/I5BwVAlwmP
