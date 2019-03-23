Jeff Hendrick scores the first Ireland goal of new Mick McCarthy era

Ireland kicked off Euro 2020 qualifying with three points. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

JEFF HENDRICK’S SECOND-HALF strike was the game’s only goal as Ireland laboured to an unimpressive win in Gibraltar.

Hendrick picked his spot with this side-footed finish on 49 minutes to ensure that Mick McCarthy’s second spell as Ireland boss got off to a winning start.

Jeff Hendrick strokes the ball home after a nice move from @FAIreland



Cool finish from the @BurnleyOfficial man 👌 pic.twitter.com/I5BwVAlwmP — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 23, 2019

