Girelli fires Italy past Norway and into Euro 2025 semis

CRISTIANA GIRELLI shot Italy into the semi-finals of Women’s Euro 2025 on Wednesday with a brace, including a last-gasp winner, in the Azzurre’s historic 2-1 triumph over Norway.

Italy will play one of the holders, England or Sweden, in the last four next Tuesday after Girelli headed home the decisive goal in the final minute in Geneva.

The Italians hadn’t reached the last four of the Euros since losing the final to Germany in 1997, and will be a tough nut to crack after seeing off Norway, who have two of the women’s game’s biggest stars in Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham Hansen.

Hegerberg, who also missed a penalty, netted for the Norwegians in the 66th minute after Girelli opened the scoring five minutes after half-time.

Juventus forward Girelli, 35, has now scored 61 times for her country, with Wednesday’s double probably the most important goals of her career.

The Norwegians were pioneers of modern women’s football and the first country to win the World Cup, European Championship and Olympics, but have fallen behind since triumphing at the Sydney Games.

Now managed by Gemma Grainger, Norway haven’t reached the semi-finals of a major tournament since losing the final of the 2013 Euros.

Italy were the better side for large chunks of the match, but continued to squander chances just as they did while qualifying from Group B behind Spain.

Arianna Caruso was the first to fluff her lines in the ninth minute when, after bundling her way into the penalty area, she scuffed a great opportunity wide.

Girelli then stopped Emma Severini from heading home Barbara Bonansea’s inviting cross in the 20th minute by challenging for the same ball even though she had little chance of getting an effort on target.

And moments later, Severini hit a weak shot at Norway goalkeeper Cecilie Fiskerstrand after being sent clean through by Caruso’s superb first-time pass.

And Hegerberg almost made Italy pay in the 37th minute when Thea Bjelde’s deflected low cross struck her thigh and dribbled wide in front of an open goal.

Girelli finally gave Italy their deserved lead by prodding home Sofia Cantore’s mishit shot, but going behind seemed to wake Norway up, and as she did in their first Group A match against Switzerland, Hegerberg both won and then shot wide a penalty.

The former Ballon d’Or winner made up for her horrendous mistake six minutes later when she pounced on hesitant goalkeeping from Laura Giuliani to poke home the leveller.

Both teams traded blows from that point, but it looked like extra time was nailed on until Girelli struck at the last, perfectly guiding home Cantore’s searching cross and giving Italy a date with one of the tournament favourites in the next round.

