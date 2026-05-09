Silva takes pink, Vingegaard shows intent and Ireland's Rafferty finishes 20th

RACE FAVOURITE JONAS Vingegaard made his rivals sweat Saturday on stage 2 of the Giro d’Italia, a hilly 221km won by Guillermo Silva of Astana, who also took over the race lead.

Vingegaard crossed the line in the same time as Silva of 5 hours 39 minutes 25 seconds after an eventful run from the Black Sea at Burgas westward into a remote hilly interior region where this Giro ended for a clutch of riders in a mass fall.

🔻A chaotic finale as the cards are reshuffled inside the last 500 metres 😳



🔻Un finale caotico e la carte si rimescolano negli ultimi 500 m 😳



⏪ The @continentaltire Ultimo Kilometro#GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/6rCyXQgrot — Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 9, 2026

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A crack in the road on a sharp corner provoked a twisted mess of bodies and bikes with around 30 riders either piled atop each other or strewn over a barrier.

Santiago Buitrago and Derek Gee-West both staggered away in pain while Adam Yates re-embarked covered in mud and blood as Remi Cavagna waited for an ambulance feebly clutching his wrist.

After the race was briefly neutralised, the two-time Tour de France winner Vingegaard broke on the last big climb but he, Giulio Pellizzari and Lennert Van Eetvelt were caught on a narrow, cobbled village road 1 kilometre from the finish at Veliko Tarnovo.

Uruguayan Silva was fastest at the line taking the race lead from French rookie Paul Magnier of Quick Step, who won Friday’s bunch sprint after the 22-year-old avoided another nasty late pile up.

Ireland’s Darren Rafferty finished 20th in the stage. The EF Education – EasyPost rider from Co Down finished in the leading group, and he is now 10th in the general classification after the first two stages.

Ryan Mullen of NSN Cycling Team was 13:46 back in 160th place finsihing today.

Sunday’s third stage, the last one in Bulgaria, runs from Plovdiv to Sofia where the sprinters should provide a late shakedown. Monday is a rest and travel day.

Vingegaard has to wait until stage seven for a first real mountain with a near 14km climb at over 8% up Mount Blockhaus in the Apennines.