Manchester United held to battling goalless draw at Sunderland

MANCHESTER UNITED AND Sunderland shared the spoils in a goalless Premier League stalemate at the Stadium of Light.
The hosts enjoyed a bright first half with Chemsdine Talbi and Noah Sadiki having their best opportunities, while Joshua Zirkzee narrowly nodded over for United.
Sunderland continued to threaten in the second half as Senne Lammens made a solid save from Brian Brobbey before Lutsharel Geertruida hit the post and United went close at the death when Matheus Cunha’s strike was saved.
The game fizzled out into a draw and a point keeps the Old Trafford outfit unbeaten in their last four league outings, having already secured Champions League football for next season, while the Black Cats claimed back-to-back draws.
Sunderland made one change from their last outing against Wolves as the suspended Dan Ballard was replaced by Geertruida.
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United made five switches from the team who beat Liverpool, which included a start for former Black Cats loanee Amad Diallo, who enjoyed a successful spell on Wearside during their 2022-2023 campaign.
Rayan of AFC Bournemouth celebrates their win at Fulham. Alamy Stock Photo
Alamy Stock Photo
Bournemouth took a giant stride towards qualifying for Europe for the first time as Rayan’s second-half strike earned a 1-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage that extended their unbeaten run to 16 games.
An otherwise unremarkable match took a turn for the bizarre late in the first half when both teams had a player sent off for violent conduct a few minutes apart.
Ryan Christie was first to be dismissed for landing his studs on the ankle of Timothy Castagne and before Fulham had a chance to make their advantage pay, Joachim Andersen launched into a similarly reckless challenge on Adrien Truffert and saw red.
That at least had the effect of opening up an otherwise cagey, nervous affair in which neither side looked set up to seize control in the race to finish sixth.
Rayan’s fifth goal for Bournemouth, whacked in in the 53rd minute, sealed it.
Andoni Iraola’s side know victories in their final two games will guarantee at least a place in the Europa League, though should Aston Villa win that competition while finishing fifth, the Cherries could yet find themselves propelled onto the Champions League stage.
Josh King came agonisingly close to stealing a point when he cracked the underside of the bar with virtually the final kick as Fulham’s fading European hopes became all but extinguished.
Elsewhere, Brighton put their European push back on track by flying out of the blocks en route to beating relegated Wolves 3-0 at the Amex Stadium.
Jack Hinshelwood. Alamy Stock Photo
Alamy Stock Photo
Jack Hinshelwood headed home inside 35 seconds to register Albion’s fastest Premier League goal before captain Lewis Dunk marked his return to the starting XI by nodding in the second just four minutes later.
Yankuba Minteh completed the scoring late on as Seagulls head coach Fabian Hurzeler celebrated his new three-year contract in style with a comfortable win.
Bottom club Wolves remain without a league victory on the road this term after suffering a 13th defeat from 18 away games – and 24th in total.
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Manchester United held to battling goalless draw at Sunderland
LAST UPDATE | 4 mins ago
Sunderland 0
Manchester United 0
***
Fulham 0
Bournemouth 1
***
Brighton 3
Wolves 0
MANCHESTER UNITED AND Sunderland shared the spoils in a goalless Premier League stalemate at the Stadium of Light.
The hosts enjoyed a bright first half with Chemsdine Talbi and Noah Sadiki having their best opportunities, while Joshua Zirkzee narrowly nodded over for United.
Sunderland continued to threaten in the second half as Senne Lammens made a solid save from Brian Brobbey before Lutsharel Geertruida hit the post and United went close at the death when Matheus Cunha’s strike was saved.
The game fizzled out into a draw and a point keeps the Old Trafford outfit unbeaten in their last four league outings, having already secured Champions League football for next season, while the Black Cats claimed back-to-back draws.
Sunderland made one change from their last outing against Wolves as the suspended Dan Ballard was replaced by Geertruida.
United made five switches from the team who beat Liverpool, which included a start for former Black Cats loanee Amad Diallo, who enjoyed a successful spell on Wearside during their 2022-2023 campaign.
Rayan of AFC Bournemouth celebrates their win at Fulham. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
Bournemouth took a giant stride towards qualifying for Europe for the first time as Rayan’s second-half strike earned a 1-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage that extended their unbeaten run to 16 games.
An otherwise unremarkable match took a turn for the bizarre late in the first half when both teams had a player sent off for violent conduct a few minutes apart.
Ryan Christie was first to be dismissed for landing his studs on the ankle of Timothy Castagne and before Fulham had a chance to make their advantage pay, Joachim Andersen launched into a similarly reckless challenge on Adrien Truffert and saw red.
That at least had the effect of opening up an otherwise cagey, nervous affair in which neither side looked set up to seize control in the race to finish sixth.
Rayan’s fifth goal for Bournemouth, whacked in in the 53rd minute, sealed it.
Andoni Iraola’s side know victories in their final two games will guarantee at least a place in the Europa League, though should Aston Villa win that competition while finishing fifth, the Cherries could yet find themselves propelled onto the Champions League stage.
Josh King came agonisingly close to stealing a point when he cracked the underside of the bar with virtually the final kick as Fulham’s fading European hopes became all but extinguished.
Elsewhere, Brighton put their European push back on track by flying out of the blocks en route to beating relegated Wolves 3-0 at the Amex Stadium.
Jack Hinshelwood. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
Jack Hinshelwood headed home inside 35 seconds to register Albion’s fastest Premier League goal before captain Lewis Dunk marked his return to the starting XI by nodding in the second just four minutes later.
Yankuba Minteh completed the scoring late on as Seagulls head coach Fabian Hurzeler celebrated his new three-year contract in style with a comfortable win.
Bottom club Wolves remain without a league victory on the road this term after suffering a 13th defeat from 18 away games – and 24th in total.
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Man United Premier League Soccer