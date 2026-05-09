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Second-half goals prove crucial as Galway survive mighty Kildare scare
Kildare 1-22
Galway 4-22
THREE SECOND-HALF goals helped Galway survive a huge Leinster SHC upset against Kildare in Newbridge.
Trailing by 10 points at half-time, Galway rallied through goals from Tom Monaghan, Cian Daniels and Conor Whelan to maintain their unbeaten run and pick up their third win of the round-robin series.
Kildare rattled Micheál Donoghue’s side with a superb first-half effort. A goal from Muiris Curtin propelled the hosts into a 1-15 to 1-5 lead at the break.
Rory Burke’s goal kept Galway in touch, but it was their three majors in the second half that ignited a comeback to rescue the Tribesmen from a shock defeat.
More to follow…
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GAA Galway GAA Hurling Just About Kildare GAA Leinster SHC Round Robin Series