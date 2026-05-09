Second-half goals prove crucial as Galway survive mighty Kildare scare

Kildare 1-22

Galway 4-22

THREE SECOND-HALF goals helped Galway survive a huge Leinster SHC upset against Kildare in Newbridge.

Trailing by 10 points at half-time, Galway rallied through goals from Tom Monaghan, Cian Daniels and Conor Whelan to maintain their unbeaten run and pick up their third win of the round-robin series.

Conor Whelan with the finish the Tribesmen were waiting for 🔥 A brilliant move dispatched expertly to the net 💥 #KILVGAL pic.twitter.com/c6G67osrur — GAA+ (@GAAPlusOfficial) May 9, 2026

Kildare rattled Micheál Donoghue’s side with a superb first-half effort. A goal from Muiris Curtin propelled the hosts into a 1-15 to 1-5 lead at the break.

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Tommy Monaghan with a finish of pure quality 🔥

The Galway forward makes no mistake as he buries it into the net 👏 #KILVGAL pic.twitter.com/nGMVbBfQs2 — GAA+ (@GAAPlusOfficial) May 9, 2026

Rory Burke’s goal kept Galway in touch, but it was their three majors in the second half that ignited a comeback to rescue the Tribesmen from a shock defeat.

GOALLLL!



Muiris Curtin gets the Lilywhites off to a flying start after a long ball is sent in by Conan Boran 💪 #KILVGAL pic.twitter.com/ikefcUv1iJ — GAA+ (@GAAPlusOfficial) May 9, 2026

More to follow…