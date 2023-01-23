Glen to seek 'clarification from GAA' over Kilmacud extra players on pitch

DERRY CHAMPIONS GLEN are to seek ‘clarification from the GAA’ in relation to the amount of players Kilmacud Crokes had on the pitch in the closing stages of yesterday’s All-Ireland club final.

Kilmacud finished victors by 1-11 to 1-9 but the finale featured the notable sight of 17 players from the Dublin champions on the pitch when Glen lined up a late ’45.

“We have been made aware that potentially a rule was broken, and the club will be seeking clarification from the GAA on it,” said Glen chairman Barry Slowey last night.

Kilmacud made two late substitutions as Glen prepared the kick but Dara Mullin did not exit the field immediately and was on the goal line for that passage of play, while Paul Mannion was going off the pitch on the Hogan Stand side when Danny Tallon struck the ball for the Derry team.

Tom Fox and Conor Casey had entered the play at that stage with Mullin and Mannion both off the pitch, as the error was identified, before goalkeeper Conor Ferris took the kickout that was followed by referee Derek O’Mahoney’s final whistle.

Rule 6.44 (b) (i) of the GAA’s Official Guide Part I states that a proven objection for a team exceeding the number of players permitted as per Rule 2.1 (15 player) can result in either the award of the game to the opposing team, or replay, or fine, depending on the circumstances.

Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke, speaking in the immediate aftermath of the game before club chairman Slowey spoke, had not seem inclined to pursue the matter further, stating ‘I just think we’ll accept we got beat on the day’, but he did state at the time he was speaking in an individual capacity and not on behalf of the club.

