Patrick Horgan fires 1-11 to inspire Glen Rovers to Cork senior final after victory over Sarsfields

Glen Rovers 1-17

Sarsfields 0-18

PATRICK HORGAN PRODUCED a stunning display of marksmanship to inspire Glen Rovers to reach the Cork senior hurling decider today at the expense of Sarsfields.

Horgan fired 1-11 to light up the clash in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and notched the last three points of the game to enable Glen Rovers to come from behind to secure a two-point success.

Cork senior Jack O’Connor snapped over his fifth point from play of the game in the 54th minute to edge Sarsfields ahead but they failed to score thereafter with the Glen Rovers rearguard resolute, epitomised by Robert Downey at centre-back.

Horgan was fouled himself for the free that tied the teams in the 56th minute before he knocked over the free from the left wing, as the game drifted into injury-time, that nudged Glen Rovers ahead. Then the Cork captain capped off a superb individual display by clipping over the insurance score off his left that sealed Glen Rovers’ progress.

After being sent off in the first half of Glen Rovers’ quarter-final success over Imokilly, Horgan made his presence felt here as he availed of the reprieve when that suspension was overturned.

The crucial score of the game was the only goal that was registered, Horgan smashing to the net early in the second half. The action ebbed and flowed as the half progressed, Horgan aided in the scoring stakes by the valuable contributions of Dean Brosnan and Simon Kennefick.

O’Connor, who was electric in the first half with four points, helped his team go in front 0-8 to 0-7 at the interval, while Aaron Myers took up the scoring mantle in the second half and finished with 0-8 to his credit.

Sarsfields trailed 1-12 to 0-13 at the second-half water break but then started to make inroads as they chipped away at the deficit. Myers hit three points in the last quarter, O’Connor and substitute Ben Nodwell grabbed one apiece to edge them in front 0-18 to 1-14.

But they couldn’t complete the task to book a first final place since 2015 and instead Glen Rovers secured their passage to a third consecutive decider, where they will attempt to atone for losses to Imokilly in 2019 and Blackrock in 2020.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: Patrick Horgan 1-11 (0-5f, 0-1 ’65), Dean Brosnan, Simon Kennefick 0-2 each, Adam O’Donovan, Conor Dorris 0-1 each.

Scorers for Sarsfields: Aaron Myers 0-8 (0-5f), Jack O’Connor 0-5, Cian Darcy 0-2, Killian Murphy, Luke Hackett, Ben Nodwell 0-1 each.

Glen Rovers

1. Cathal Hickey (captain)

2, David Dooling, 3. Stephen McDonnell, 4. Adam Lynch

5. Brian Moylan, 6. Robert Downey, 7. Eoin Downey

8. Adam O’Donovan, 9. David Noonan

10. Dean Brosnan, 12. Luke Horgan, 15. Liam Coughlan

19. Calvin Healy, 11. Patrick Horgan, 14. Simon Kennefick

Subs

17. Conor Dorris for Healy (46)

22. Evan Murphy for Coughlan (56)

Sarsfields

1. Alan Kennedy

2. Conor O’Sullivan, 4. William Kearney, 6. Craig Leahy

3. Eoghan Murphy, 7. Cilllian Roche, 5. Kevin Crowley

8. Cian Darcy, 11. Killian Murphy

14. Jack O’Connor, 9. Daniel Kearney, 10. James Sweeney,

15. Aaron Myers, 13. Daniel Hogan, 12. Luke Hackett

Subs

20. Colm McCarthy for Hogan (42)

23. Ben Nodwell for Hackett (52)

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwan