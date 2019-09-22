This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Glenn Whelan stars as Hearts claim Edinburgh derby victory

Jake Mulraney also completed 90 minutes for the visitors, while Daryl Horgan featured for Hibs.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 22 Sep 2019, 7:30 PM
Image: Jeff Holmes
Image: Jeff Holmes

HEARTS HANDED MANAGER Craig Levein a lifeline by coming from behind to win the Edinburgh derby 2-1 at Hibs.

Levein’s job was under severe pressure after a winless start to the season, but goals in the last 20 minutes from Uche Ikpeazu and Aaron Hickey after Stevie Mallan had given Hibs the lead took Hearts off the foot of the table.

Ireland international Glenn Whelan earned acclaim for his display in the middle of the park.

The 35-year-old was not the only Irish player on show. Jake Mulraney also completed 90 minutes for the visitors, while Daryl Horgan featured for Hibs.

Additional reporting by AFP

