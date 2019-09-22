Glenn Whelan stars as Hearts claim Edinburgh derby victory

HEARTS HANDED MANAGER Craig Levein a lifeline by coming from behind to win the Edinburgh derby 2-1 at Hibs.

Levein’s job was under severe pressure after a winless start to the season, but goals in the last 20 minutes from Uche Ikpeazu and Aaron Hickey after Stevie Mallan had given Hibs the lead took Hearts off the foot of the table.

Ireland international Glenn Whelan earned acclaim for his display in the middle of the park.

The 35-year-old was not the only Irish player on show. Jake Mulraney also completed 90 minutes for the visitors, while Daryl Horgan featured for Hibs.

Glenn Whelan will definitely prove to be Hearts best bit of business this season. Class oozes from him. Best player on park today. C’mon the Hearts #HHGH #EdinburghDerby #Whelo 🇱🇻👏🏻 — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) September 22, 2019

Additional reporting by AFP

