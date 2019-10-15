This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
World's top young players shortlisted for prestigious Golden Boy award

The likes of Joao Felix, Ansu Fati, Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz will be looking to win the prize that Matthijs de Ligt claimed last year.

By The42 Team Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 1:58 PM
Portugal and Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix.
MATTHIJS DE LIGT could become the first player to secure the Golden Boy award twice after he was included on a 20-man shortlist for this year’s prize.

The gong, established by Italian newspaper Tuttosport and awarded to the best player under the age of 21 in a European top-tier league, lists Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe among its former winners.

De Ligt claimed it in 2018 when on the books of Ajax and is among the nominees for 2019 after continuing to impress with Juventus.

He was the first defender to win it. Manchester City star Phil Foden is also in contention, alongside emerging Barcelona talent Ansu Fati, despite both having been afforded minimal game time.

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt won the award in 2018.

More established youngsters such as Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma and Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz are also on the list.

The winner is determined by an international online vote and will be announced in Turin on 16 December.

Full list of Golden Boy nominees:

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)
  • Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)
  • Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)
  • Ansu Fati (Barcelona)
  • Phil Foden (Manchester City)
  • Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal)
  • Erling Braut Haaland (Salzburg)
  • Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)
  • Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)
  • Dejan Joveljic (Eintracht Frankfurt)
  • Moise Kean (Everton)
  • Lee Kang-in (Valencia)
  • Donyell Malen (PSV)
  • Mason Mount (Chelsea)
  • Andriy Lunin (Real Valladolid)
  • Rodrygo (Real Madrid)
  • Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)
  • Ferran Torres (Valencia)
  • Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)
  • Nicolo Zaniolo (Roma)

