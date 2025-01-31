McIlroy and Lowry six off the lead at Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Maguire in the mix in Florida

HAVING BOTH OPENED with hole-in-ones yesterday, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry sit six shots off the lead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

McIlroy and Lowry both shot second-round 70s at the PGA Tour event in California.

Austria’s Sepp Straka leads the field after back-to-back 65s, sitting 14-under for the tournament.

McIlroy finished on an eagle, having struggled on the back nine with bogeys on the 12th, 13th, 16th and 17th. The Hollywood man shot four birdies on the front — on holes two, four, six and seven.

Lowry had a steadier day, with birdies on the first and 17th.

The duo are in a share of 13th, eight-under overall alongside US trio Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Rodgers and Collin Morikawa, and Denmark’s Rasmus Højgaard.

Seamus Power is further down the leaderboard, four-under overall after his round of 71.

You can view the leaderboard here>

Leona Maguire in action in Florida. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Leona Maguire is four shots off the lead at the LPGA Tournament of Champions in Florida.

Maguire carded a four-under 68 today, and is currently tied for third on six-under.

The Cavan golfer enjoyed a superb back nine, finishing with five birdies in-a-row. A double-bogey on the 13th was a blot on her copybook, while she also birdied on the 2nd and 12th and bogeyed on hole seven.

South Korea’s Kim A-lim leads the field on 10-under, with Sweden’s Linn Grant three shots behind. Nelly Korda (USA) and Rio Takeda (Japan) join Maguire in third.

You can view the leaderboard here>

More to follow.