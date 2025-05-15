RTÉ announce new two-year TV deal for FAI Cup

RTÉ HAVE SECURED the rights to show the FAI Cup for the next two seasons.

After losing access to the League of Ireland Premier Division to Virgin Media until 2029, the State broadcaster have responded with a bumper offering for the cup.

For the first time, RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player will show six games in this season’s competition before following up with seven fixtures in the 2026 edition.

Coverage will begin in the third round round followed by two quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the final at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, 9 November.

The 2026 competition will then see RTÉ broadcast from the second round all of the way to the final.

This new deal begins on the week ending 17 August for that third-round tie.