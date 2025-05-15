Armagh-Dublin to be featured RTÉ game in Round 2 football fixtures

THE GAA HAVE confirmed the fixtures for Round 2 of the All-Ireland football championship round robins.

The games on Saturday, May 31 are Tyrone hosting Mayo at Omagh, throw in at 7pm and Cork getting another go at Kerry after their Munster semi-final extra-time defeat, that game throwing in at 5.45pm in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Both games will be screened on GAA+.

The other games will be Roscommon’s home game against Meath with the CCCC to confirm exact throw-in time early next week, while Down will be at home to Leinster champions Louth at Newry, that game starting at 5.30pm.

The glamour fixture of Sunday, June 1 will be live on RTÉ, featuring Dublin and Armagh in Croke Park, with a 4pm start.

Ulster champions Donegal have yet another derby with a trip to Breffni Park to face Cavan at 2pm.

Monaghan play host to Clare at 4pm, while Derry will be entertaining Galway with a 2pm start, that game to be shown on GAA+.