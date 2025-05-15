THE GAA HAVE confirmed the fixtures for Round 2 of the All-Ireland football championship round robins.
The games on Saturday, May 31 are Tyrone hosting Mayo at Omagh, throw in at 7pm and Cork getting another go at Kerry after their Munster semi-final extra-time defeat, that game throwing in at 5.45pm in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Both games will be screened on GAA+.
Advertisement
The other games will be Roscommon’s home game against Meath with the CCCC to confirm exact throw-in time early next week, while Down will be at home to Leinster champions Louth at Newry, that game starting at 5.30pm.
The glamour fixture of Sunday, June 1 will be live on RTÉ, featuring Dublin and Armagh in Croke Park, with a 4pm start.
Ulster champions Donegal have yet another derby with a trip to Breffni Park to face Cavan at 2pm.
Monaghan play host to Clare at 4pm, while Derry will be entertaining Galway with a 2pm start, that game to be shown on GAA+.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Armagh-Dublin to be featured RTÉ game in Round 2 football fixtures
THE GAA HAVE confirmed the fixtures for Round 2 of the All-Ireland football championship round robins.
The games on Saturday, May 31 are Tyrone hosting Mayo at Omagh, throw in at 7pm and Cork getting another go at Kerry after their Munster semi-final extra-time defeat, that game throwing in at 5.45pm in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Both games will be screened on GAA+.
The other games will be Roscommon’s home game against Meath with the CCCC to confirm exact throw-in time early next week, while Down will be at home to Leinster champions Louth at Newry, that game starting at 5.30pm.
The glamour fixture of Sunday, June 1 will be live on RTÉ, featuring Dublin and Armagh in Croke Park, with a 4pm start.
Ulster champions Donegal have yet another derby with a trip to Breffni Park to face Cavan at 2pm.
Monaghan play host to Clare at 4pm, while Derry will be entertaining Galway with a 2pm start, that game to be shown on GAA+.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
All-Ireland Football Championship Armagh Dublin Fixtures GAA Round Two