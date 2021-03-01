BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 1 March 2021
Double for Elliott at Punchestown as controversy over photo continues

The trainer has had two winners at today’s Punchestown meeting.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 1 Mar 2021, 3:35 PM
24 minutes ago 597 Views 0 Comments
Trainer Gordon Elliott (file photo).
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
GORDON ELLIOTT HAS had two winners already at today’s meeting at Punchestown as the controversy continues over the image of the Grand National-winning trainer that has emerged on social media.

Elliott issued a statement last night where he apologised ‘profoundly for any offence’ that was caused after the picture was released of the trainer sitting on a dead horse on the gallops.

There has been widespread criticism and condemnation today of the image, with the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board set to launch a full investigation, but on the course two of Elliott’s horses were successful this afternoon.

Favourite Black Tears took the opener in the Grade 3 Quevega Mares Hurdle while the third race of the day also went to the favourite in Papal Lodge with a maiden hurdle success. 

Jockey Jack Kennedy was on board for both wins.

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

