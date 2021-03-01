Double for Elliott at Punchestown as controversy over photo continues

GORDON ELLIOTT HAS had two winners already at today’s meeting at Punchestown as the controversy continues over the image of the Grand National-winning trainer that has emerged on social media.

Elliott issued a statement last night where he apologised ‘profoundly for any offence’ that was caused after the picture was released of the trainer sitting on a dead horse on the gallops.

There has been widespread criticism and condemnation today of the image, with the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board set to launch a full investigation, but on the course two of Elliott’s horses were successful this afternoon.

Favourite Black Tears took the opener in the Grade 3 Quevega Mares Hurdle while the third race of the day also went to the favourite in Papal Lodge with a maiden hurdle success.

Jockey Jack Kennedy was on board for both wins.

Black Tears is now a Graded scorer, the Coral Cup runner-up landing the Quevega Mares Hurdle for Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott at Punchestown pic.twitter.com/8c1pTMXRtD — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 1, 2021

Papal Lodge makes it a double on the day for @jackkennedy15 & @gelliott_racing in div 1 of the Maiden Hurdle @punchestownrace pic.twitter.com/vGsOI1Naat — Irishracing.com Live (@IrishRacing365) March 1, 2021

