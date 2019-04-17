This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Last year's winner Elliott aiming to break his own record and run 14 in Irish Grand National

General Principle will be attempting to become the first back-to-back winner of the Fairyhouse event since 1976.

By Racing Post Wednesday 17 Apr 2019, 7:54 PM
1 hour ago 1,433 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4597241
Gordon Elliott celebrates General Principle's victory in last year's Irish Grand National.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

GORDON ELLIOTT RAN 13 horses in last year’s Irish Grand National and the trainer revealed today that he could break his own record in this year’s race providing Measureofmydreams makes the cut.

A total of 63 horses are left in Monday’s BoyleSports-sponsored feature, the maximum field for which is 20, and the final declaration stage is on Friday morning.

When General Principle gave Elliott his first win in the race last year he was one of 13 runners and he indicated he could top that figure in this year’s race.

Elliott said: “We have 13 horses in the top 30 and the intention is to run all of them, while Measureofmydreams will also run if he gets into the race.”

The Elliott squad includes Jury Duty, who is 8-1 co-favourite with the sponsors along Any Second Now and Pairofbrowneyes.

General Principle, who fell at the 18th fence in the Randox Health Grand National, will be attempting to become the first back-to-back winner of the Fairyhouse event since three-time winner Brown Lad won the race for the second time in 1976.

- Brian Sheerin

Racing Post

