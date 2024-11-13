Gordon Wood, son of Ireland legend Keith Wood, joins Munster academy

MUNSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED that Gordon Wood, son of Ireland great Keith Wood, has joined the club’s academy.

Wood has trained regularly with the Munster senior squad and has also been involved in Munster A and Munster Development games over the past 12 months. He made his first senior appearance against Gloucester in a pre-season friendly in September.

The 20-year-old centre started playing rugby with Ballina-Killaloe RFC and later began playing schools rugby with St Munchin’s College in Limerick. He is in Year 1 of the Munster academy which has 19 players.

He made his AIL debut for Garryowen against Highfield at the beginning of the 2023/24 season and made a further 13 AIL appearances his debut campaign. He also scored a try in the playoff final which saw his club promoted to Division 1A.