GPA call for female squad charter

THE GAELIC PLAYERS Association has called on the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association to agree an official squad charter for female inter-county players from the 2024 season.

The GPA’s ‘State of Play Equality Report’ was launched today, and this is the key ask as work towards a full integration continues.

A centralised agreement on a squad charter already exists between the GPA and the GAA for male inter-county players. The charter agrees minimum standards when it comes to sports science support (including access to physios, strength and conditioning expertise and medical professionals), provision of training and playing gear and travel and nutritional expenses.

There is no such centralised agreement for the female codes, and this is the first time that a request has been made for the GAA to work with the other two National Governing Bodies in this way.

The GPA delivered a presentation to the Steering Group on Integration in Gaelic games — chaired by former President of Ireland, Mary McAleese — last month, which included the call for the provision of a female squad charter.

🤝 As they move towards integration, we are calling on the GAA, LGFA & Camogie Association to agree on an official Squad Charter for female intercounty players from the 2024 season.



“While we respect that the integration process will take some time to achieve, we believe that there are important steps that can be taken towards levelling the playing field for female players as things progress,” GPA CEO and former Mayo footballer Tom Parsons said as the report was launched.

“We should not have to wait until complete integration has been delivered.

“A squad charter for female inter-county players delivered in cooperation between the GAA, LGFA and CA would be one such step and would be a significant statement from the three NGBs in support of equality.”

GPA National Executive Co-Chair Maria Kinsella added: “Our State of Play Report yet again clearly identifies the level of inequality and difference in minimum standards experienced by female inter-county players.

“While some progress has been made in recent years, this level of inequality will never be eliminated until the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association work together as ‘One Association’ and share their resources.

“Current female inter-county players should not have to wait until integration is fully completed to receive the playing environment they deserve.”

“We know that a major gap exists between conditions for male and female players,” Kinsella’s co-chair, Matthew O’Hanlon added.

“The GPA took a number of steps to close this gap following the merger with the WGPA. The government took a major step by equalising public funding for male and female players. We’re now looking for the three NGBs to take this step.

“We want negotiations to start as soon as possible so that a consistent, workable charter is in place for our female members to be implemented from the 2024 season onwards. That will be almost two years since the GAA Congress motion on integration was passed as a priority.”

