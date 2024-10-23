GPA opposes moves to reinstate January pre-season football competitions

IN A STRONGLY worded statement, the Gaelic Player’s Association have come out against the potential reinstatement of the Gaelic football pre-season competitions.

With the potential for Gaelic football to vote in a suite of new rule changes, as envisaged by the Football Review Committee under the chairmanship of former Dublin manager Jim Gavin, some counties feel it would be prudent to road-test the rules in an appropriate environment, such as the McGrath Cup, the O’Byrne Cup, the FBD League and the Dr McKenna Cup.

Cavan have already made their intention clear that they wish for the return of the Dr McKenna Cup.

The GPA however, are strongly opposed.

In a statement, they said; ‘If the pre-season competitions are reintroduced on January 2nd, the return-to-training date would need to be moved from December 7th to as early as November 16th.

‘Sports science recommends at least a six-week preparation period to ensure that players are physically ready for competitive matches like the McKenna Cup. This adjustment would violate the “No Contact November” policy, which 78% of players supported, emphasising the need for adequate recovery time to prevent burnout, injury and allow players a guaranteed window to holiday with family, partners and friends.

‘Unfortunately, the players’ voice seems to have been disregarded in this proposed motion, raising concerns about attitudes towards player welfare and proper recovery time.

‘Larger panels will need to be introduced to support these pre-season games, ensuring that high-load players who have already faced heavy demands at the club level are not required to take part.’

It continued, ‘Additionally, we strongly urge consideration for student-athletes, who will already be balancing academic pressures, including exams, alongside their participation in the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup competitions in January. These additional commitments place considerable strain on players’ time and energy.

‘To those advocating for publicly viewed competitive games to trial new rules, we emphasise: 1) these rules have not been formally voted in, 2) the impact on Hurling counties is being overlooked, and 3) provincial competitions, especially mismatches between Division 1 and Division 4 teams, may not be the ideal platform for public testing given the potential high score lines.

‘Non-competitive, behind-closed-doors challenge/training games would also be an effective way for players to adapt to rule changes while ensuring their welfare, without requiring an earlier return to training across both codes.

‘The GPA, remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting player welfare, which is a core value of the GAA. Any decision to reinstate pre-season competitions, despite clear risks to player health, will represent a significant shift in how certain factions of the GAA prioritise financial income over the well-being and values of the GAA.’