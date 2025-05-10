Waterford and Cork players label decision to cancel Munster final 'a massive step backwards’

THE WATERFORD AND Cork camogie teams have released a joint-statement expressing their “bitter disappointment” with the decision to postpone today’s Munster final.

Last night, Munster Camogie cancelled the game in light of the planned protest by both teams against the wearing of skorts.

The decision was highly criticised and the two panels have now voiced their frustration, labelling the move “a massive step backwards.”

A statement released through the GPA read: “As a united group of players, we want to express our bitter disappointment that today’s Munster Senior Camogie Final has been postponed.

Advertisement

Statement from the Waterford and Cork Senior Camogie Panels#LetPlayersChoose pic.twitter.com/hVl35fnI7v — GPA (@gaelicplayers) May 10, 2025

“It shows scant regard for the preparation of players both physically and mentally to be ready for a provincial showpiece, to make this decision just 16 hours before the scheduled throw-in.

“Anyone with an understanding of what it takes to compete in elite sport knows that this could never be in the best interests of players.

“We feel completely let down. Both panels had meticulously planned to peak for today. Training schedules and workload will now have to be readjusted, while not even knowing when the game will take place.

“There was an opportunity to take a step forward from the recent controversy. Instead, a provincial final has been postponed because we took control of what we would wear.

“To us, that feels like a massive step backwards.”

Meanwhile, the Offaly and Dublin minor teams took to the field in shorts for today’s Leinster shield final.

Last week, a GPA study found 70% of inter-county camogie players find skorts uncomfortable and 83% of players at least want the option of wearing shorts instead.

On Thursday the Camogie Association announced a ‘special congress’ will be held later this month to consider motions addressing the ongoing skorts issue.

The Special Congress will be held in Croke Park on 22 May.