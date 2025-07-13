Australia's Kim wins Evian Championship after play-off as Maguire earns top-10 finish

AUSTRALIA’S GRACE KIM produced a sensational finish to win the Evian Championship as she beat world number two Jeeno Thitikul in a play-off on Sunday for her first major title.

The 24-year-old Kim made an eagle on the 18th hole to pull level with Thitikul on 14-under overall, with the Thai golfer missing a birdie putt that would have sealed victory.

Kim found herself in trouble on the first play-off hole after an errant second shot forced her to take a drop, but she miraculously chipped in for birdie.

With Thitikul sinking a birdie to extend things, the pair went to a second extra hole. This time Kim snatched the title with an eagle to deny Thitikul her first major despite another top-five finish.

Leona Maguire finished on 11-under after a brilliant final round of 67 to earn a share of seventh place, picking up seven birdies and three bogeys.

“Obviously it’s a huge achievement for me. I’ve had a lot of doubts early this year and I was kind of losing motivation. So to be sitting here next to this trophy is definitely surreal,” said Kim.

The Australian earned a winner’s cheque worth $1.2 million and is the third consecutive first-time major champion in Evian, joining Ayaka Furue and Celine Boutier.

She had just one previous career win before this week, at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii two years ago.

Kim began the final round level with Thitikul and a shot behind overnight leaders Cara Gainer and Gabriela Ruffels.

Gainer fell out of contention with five bogeys on the front nine as Ruffels also slid down the leaderboard.

Kim recovered from two early bogeys with an eagle and two birdies around the turn, but a double bogey on the 12th left her playing catch-up on Thitikul down the stretch.

She picked up four strokes over the final four holes though to set up a sudden-death showdown with Thitikul.

Kim’s hopes looked doomed when she found the water on the first extra hole before she delivered a moment of magic.

“I was pretty annoyed to find out that my ball was in the middle of the water,” said Kim, who repeated her heroics on the same 18th hole where she had minutes earlier forced a play-off.

“I don’t know if I can do it again. It was great. All three times I played that 18th hole today, I hit the same club, which was a four-hybrid. That will be staying in the bag.”

Thitikul is still searching for a breakthrough major title after a fourth top-10 finish in the last five years at the tournament. She came in a tie for fourth at last month’s Women’s PGA Championship.

“I think I’m so proud of myself on battling out there today. I know it was always going to be a tough day, and a long day, but I’m so proud of myself and what I did out there,” said Thitikul.

“I think every moment out there today were great moments – even when I make some or I miss some – that’s all I can do.”

English amateur Lottie Woad took third place alongside Australia’s Minjee Lee after finishing a stroke behind.

World number one Nelly Korda ended 13 shots adrift after a difficult weekend.

