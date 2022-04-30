Graeme McDowell moves up 13 places into a tie for 45th at the Mexican Open

GRAEME MCDOWELL PLAYED some fine golf in the wind at the third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta, making four birdies as well as two bogeys, to move up the leaderboard after his third round.

Play began with Spain’s Jon Rahm in front after he made eight birdies on his way to a 5-under 66.

Rahm birdied all four of the par 5s, including the 18th hole at Vallarta Vidanta with a 4-iron from light rough to just short of the green, a pitch to 6 feet and one last putt.

He was at 12-under 130 going into the weekend. He is now 15-under, two shots clear of Kurt Kitayama, who had a great day, moving up seven places on the leaderboard into a tie for second, following his 66. Cameron Champ is also second after a 67.

McDowell is 11 shots off Rahm after he had a fairly decent day, getting four birdies but also blotting his card with bogeys on four and the par-3 fifth.

His start was perfect, though – a birdie on the first after his tee shot went into the left rough. Shy of the hole by 150 yards, McDowell left himself with an eight-footer for birdie. And he nailed it.

Two pars followed before the Ulsterman three-putted from eight feet on 4. He then missed a nine-footer for par on the par-3 fifth.

But steady play followed, three birdies and 10 pars in the concluding 13 holes, his birdie on the par 4, eighth being especially impressive as he hit a fine approach from 224 yards to 10 feet. He sank that putt and also one from 20 yards on the 152-yard par 3, 14th. The following hole, a par 5, brought further reward when he reached the green in two and then finished off a chance from three feet.

Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta (USA unless noted, par-71):

198 – Jon Rahm (ESP) 64-66-68

200 – Kurt Kitayama 64-70-66, Cameron Champ 67-66-67

201 – Nate Lashley 69-68-64, Patrick Rodgers 66-69-66, Davis Riley 69-65-67

202 – Alex Smalley 66-66-70

203 – Satoshi Kodaira (JPN) 67-69-67, Hank Lebioda 67-67-69, Aaron Rai (ENG) 65-69-69, Patrick Reed 67-66-70, Andrew Novak 66-67-70

204 – Wesley Bryan 68-69-67, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 69-71-64, Brandon Hagy 66-67-71, Adam Long 67-66-71

205 – Chez Reavie 67-71-67, Tony Finau 71-68-66, CT Pan (TPE) 66-70-69, Brandon Wu 69-70-66, Charles Howell 66-69-70, Jonathan Byrd 64-70-71, Bill Haas 70-70-65

206 – David Lipsky 69-68-69, Ryan Blaum 66-70-70, Grayson Murray 73-67-66, Sebastián Muñoz (COL) 66-69-71, Aaron Wise 65-75-66, Trey Mullinax 64-69-73