This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 23 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Guardiola hoping City star's hamstring is not 'broken'

Rodri has adapted impressively to life in Manchester, but looks set for a spell on the sidelines.

By The42 Team Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 11:59 PM
41 minutes ago 567 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4863395
Manchester City midfielder Rodri.
Manchester City midfielder Rodri.
Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

PEP GUARDIOLA FEARS Manchester City could be without Rodri for up to a month after he sustained a hamstring injury during the 5-1 Champions League win over Atalanta.

Spain midfielder Rodri, who became the Premier League champions’ record signing when he joined from Atletico Madrid in July, was deployed at centre-back alongside Fernandinho for the second time in the space of a week on Tuesday.

In Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win at Crystal Palace, they made light of Guardiola’s selection headache in central defence but a missed header against Atalanta saw Rodri’s outing unravel.

He got back to tackle Atalanta captain Alejandro Gomez but instantly signalled to the bench that he needed attention.

Guardiola confirmed after the match that his player’s complaint was hamstring-related, with the severity to be determined.

Tomorrow we will know,” City manager Guardiola said. “Hopefully [Rodri will be out] between 10 days if it is not broken [torn].

“If it is broken, it will be three weeks or one month.

“It is hamstring, it looks like. When a guy runs and puts his hand in the hamstring position, it is a hamstring.”

John Stones, only recently back from his own spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury, came on to provide a more conventional option at the heart of a defence still awaiting the return of Aymeric Laporte from knee surgery.

“It’s the first season for Rodri, he’s slotted in brilliantly in a new league, a different for him and he’s breezed it,” the England international told BT Sport.

“Credit to Fernandinho, he’s helped him along. We work on playing different positions in training all the time, knowing everyone’s jobs and the roles on the pitch, so you can almost play blind when you have the ball.

It’s been good to be back out on the pitch for me on a personal note, [but I'm] upset to see Rodri has a little injury. We’ll see how it is.”

Before kick-off, City announced they were waiting to discover how serious a knee injury suffered by left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko might prove to be.

Winger Leroy Sane is continuing his rehabilitation from cruciate ligament damage sustained during August’s Community Shield clash with Liverpool.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie