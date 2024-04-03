Fresh twist in Gus Poyet's Ireland talks as Uruguayan eyes summer options

GUS POYET’S TALKS about the vacant Republic of Ireland manager’s job have taken another twist with sources indicating that he will wait until the summer before deciding his next move.

The 42 understands that the 56-year-old now has no intention of rushing into a new job following the expiration of his Greece contract and that his preference is to sit tight until the summer when other international opportunities are likely to emerge after Euro 2024.

With the FAI intent on naming a successor to Stephen Kenny by “early April”, the Uruguyan’s decision will likely see them turn their attention elsewhere, or possibly force a re-think of their own plans to finalise an appointment in the coming days.

Poyet is understood to have been sounded out about the Ireland job prior to Greece’s Euro 2024 play-off final defeat to Georgia and then held two sets of talks with the FAI and his own representatives.

The first meeting is believed to have been with FAI director of football Marc Canham and Packie Bonner to discuss technical matters, while the second also included chief executive Jonathan Hill where the financial package on offer was discussed in detail.

It was then the first road block to an agreement emerged.

While a salary in the region of €700,000 has been stated for the manager’s position, The 42 has since learned that strict budget requirements are the reason why Poyet was unable to bring in four additional members of staff for his coaching and backroom team.

The 42 reported on Saturday that Poyet had turned down the job because he wasn’t able to bring his preferred staff, and while he remained keen for talks to re-open on Easter Monday, he has now settled on holding firm after respecting the FAI’s budgets.