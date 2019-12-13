This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leipzig coach reveals talks with Manchester United target Haaland

Earlier this week, several German media outlets reported that the prolific 19-year-old Norway forward met with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

By AFP Friday 13 Dec 2019, 6:20 PM
11 minutes ago 437 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4933007
Erling Haaland has attracted attention throughout Europe.
Image: Fotostand/Wassmuth
Erling Haaland has attracted attention throughout Europe.
Erling Haaland has attracted attention throughout Europe.
Image: Fotostand/Wassmuth

RB LEIPZIG COACH Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed holding talks with Salzburg’s teen striker Erling Haaland, amid interest from Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

“I tried to explain my idea of football to him in good English,” said Nagelsmann, whose side are second in the Bundesliga, a point behind leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach.

“I think it was a good conversation, but there is nothing new to announce.”

Leipzig and Salzburg are sister clubs, both backed by energy drinks giant Red Bull.

Earlier this week, several German media outlets reported that the prolific 19-year-old Norway forward met with Dortmund on Wednesday.

Haaland attracted attention when, aged 19 years and 58 days, he became one of the youngest players to score a Champions League hat-trick in a 6-2 victory over Genk in September.

The son of former Manchester City midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland then scored in his first five Champions League matches, claiming eight goals in the group stage.

Leipzig’s Germany striker Timo Werner is under contract until 2023 but has been linked to Bayern Munich.

However, Nagelsmann said there was no guarantee Haaland would join the club during the January transfer window.

“I don’t see any compelling need now,” said Nagelsmann, who has steered Leipzig into the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time.

- © AFP 2019

