Dublin: -1°C Sunday 6 December 2020
Half-marathon world record smashed by Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie

The 24-year-old shaved nearly half a minute off the previous record, set by compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor.

By AFP Sunday 6 Dec 2020, 12:16 PM
Kibiwott Kandie pictured during October's IAAF World Half-Marathon Championships in Gdynia.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Kibiwott Kandie pictured during October's IAAF World Half-Marathon Championships in Gdynia.
Kibiwott Kandie pictured during October's IAAF World Half-Marathon Championships in Gdynia.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

KENYA’S KIBIWOTT KANDIE smashed the men’s half-marathon world record in Valencia today in a time of 57 minutes and 32 seconds.

His blistering performance was almost half a minute quicker than the previous record of 58min 01sec set by his compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor in September 2019.

In perfect running conditions, the 24-year-old Kandie was chased across the line just five seconds adrift by Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo in a reverse of the world championship result in October.

The first four home all came in under the former best mark.

Genzebe Dibaba, on her debut at the distance, won the women’s race in 1hr 05:18.

On a memorable day for Kenyan athletics, Evans Chebet and Peres Epchirchir went on to claim both marathons with season best times.

Chebet won the men’s race in 2hrs 03mins 00sec, with Epchirchir victorious in the women’s event in 2hr 17.16.

For the first time, the top 30 in the men’s marathon came in under 2hr 10mins.

© – AFP, 2020

About the author
AFP

