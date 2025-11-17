Hallgrimsson tight-lipped on contract renewal talks with the FAI

HEIMIR HALLGRIMSSON WAS coy on a contract renewal with the FAI in the aftermath of Ireland’s stunning 3-2 win against Hungary in Budapest.

Hallgrimsson’s deal with the FAI runs until the end of Ireland’s interest in the 2026 World Cup, which Troy Parrott’s late winner extended to at least the play-offs next March.

Hallgrimsson shelved planned renewal talks with the FAI after the defeat to Armenia in September, though was tight-lipped on whether they would be re-opened before Ireland’s World Cup play-off.

Asked by The 42 if the FAI had presented him with a new contract immediately after full-time in Budapest, Hallgrimsson laughed. “If I had asked, they probably would, yeah!”

On a more serious note he said, “I will finish my contract, let’s do that first. I have told you all the time, I plan to stay at least until after the World Cup. That is still in my head and I hope you start to believe me as well.

“The plan was to have that [renewal] talk after the Armenia game [in September]. I said it would look bad for the FAI, as I was criticised a lot at that time. I said after the campaign, we would sit down to do some talks.”

Asked whether the end of the campaign meant before or after the play-offs, Hallgrimsson said, “That has yet to be decided.”

He also said he is not looking ahead to Euro 2028, at which Ireland will likely compete as co-hosts.

“No, I focus on this now. Obviously it will be a very proud moment for Irish football to have games at home and be playing at the Euros, but that is a long way to go still. Let’s focus on this one, don’t lose our focus on what we are trying to do.”

Ireland will learn their play-off opponents on Thursday, with Hallgrimsson encouraged by the fact everyone is now seeing the potential of which he was always convinced.

“I said it you guys in the beginning, I have belief in these guys”, said Hallgrimsson. “I know you haven’t had it, I know you made fun of me saying it. Hopefully now you see it: you can have a really good team that go even further.

“I have seen growth on and off the pitch. They have played together, similar formation, even though we had to make some changes because of injuries, but it was still things they knew.

“Growth happens when you start to believe in your teammates, you start to believe in the one next to you.

“The players have been criticised a lot, so just to have this moment gives them such a strong belief in themselves, and allow them to enjoy it and still recognise that we can use this moment to improve further.”