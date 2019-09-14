This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'No-machenko' doesn't want to fight me, Haney claims, after win

The American outclassed Zaur Abdullaev in New York, needing just four rounds to claim a TKO victory.

By The42 Team Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 9:26 AM
American Devin Haney.
Image: Christian Petersen
Image: Christian Petersen

DEVIN HANEY CALLED out and taunted Vasyl Lomachenko after winning the vacant WBC interim lightweight title on Friday.

The American, 20, outclassed Zaur Abdullaev in New York, needing just four rounds to claim a TKO victory.

Haney (23-0) wants to face Lomachenko and he taunted the WBA, WBO and WBC holder after his win.

“I think you said his name wrong, it’s No-machenko, because he doesn’t want to fight me,” he told DAZN.

“But I feel like I’m ready for the fight, in addition to the WBC mandatory, so No-machenko, come on man, let’s get this fight going.”

Haney added: “[Abdullaev] was the number two mandatory, I went in there, I destroyed him, he was no contest for me.

“If I’m so easy, No-machenko should just fight me and get me out the way.”

Lomachenko is prepared to wait until 2020 for his next fight, set to be against the winner of the meeting between Richard Commey and Teofimo Lopez.

Haney was on top from the outset against Abdullaev (11-1), using his speed to trouble the Russian.

He landed numerous blows in the fourth round, drawing blood from Abdullaev’s nose, before the fight was stopped.

