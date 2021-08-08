Olympic breakfast: Kellie Harrington wins gold for Ireland

TEAM IRELAND’S OLYMPICS concluded in the best possible way. Catch up on all you need to know from the overnight action in Tokyo.

The Irish Eye

In boxing, Kellie Harrington is an Olympic gold medallist after beating Brazilian fighter Beatriz Ferreira in the women’s lightweight final at the Kokugikan Arena.

It was a sensational performance from the Dubliner, who lost the opening round but responded with a tactical and technical masterclass to secure a unanimous decision victory.

It is the first time ever Ireland has won gold in two different sports at the same Olympics.

In the men’s marathon, Kevin Seaward finished 58th and Paul Pollock was 71st after enduring brutal conditions in Sapporo.

The race was won by Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge who clocked 2:08:38 despite intense heat with 28 degrees and 80% humidity.

Stephen Scullion withdrew from the race before the 20km mark.

“Probably the hardest marathon I have ever run. I don’t think people at home can put it into context how challenging it was out there,” said Seward in his post-race interview with RTE.

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Track cyclist Emily Kay endured a nightmare start when she was taken out in a crash during the first of four races at the Izu Velodrome. The Irish rider was in a strong position before the final lap but a collision saw a huge portion of the field fall. She continued with a bandaged arm and finished 13th overall.

Who else is making headlines?

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge won the Olympic men’s marathon with a dominant performance to secure his second gold medal.

In the women’s basketball final, the USA enjoyed a comfortable 90-75 win over Japan. It is a remarkable seventh straight gold in the event.

In the women’s volleyball gold medal match, the USA overcame Brazil after three comprehensive sets: 25-21, 25-20, 25-14.

Your must-see Olympic schedule for today

The closing ceremony starts at 12pm, with Natalya Coyle flying the flag for Ireland.

Highlight of the night

What better way to bid farewell to Tokyo? A gold medal secured with one of the all-time great boxing performances. The 31-year-old from Portland Row becomes the third Irish fighter after Michael Carruth and Katie Taylor to secure Olympic gold.

Kellie Harrington, the pride of Dublin and Ireland.

Some further reading

In The Sunday Times, Denis Walsh looks at the nation’s recent expectations on the track and asks an interesting question.

What can Ireland do to arrest Olympic decline after Tokyo 2020 disappointment?

Quote of the day

“I am speechless again. It is amazing. Thank you to the people back home for all the support it really means the world to me. We are all champions here. I might have got the gold, but we are all champions. Anyone who gets here is a champion.”

Class act Kellie Harrington, speaking to RTE post-fight.

