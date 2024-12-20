Kane returns from injury as Bayern Munich thrash RB Leipzig

HARRY KANE RETURNED from injury as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich thumped RB Leipzig.

The England striker missed two matches with a hamstring problem but was back in the starting line-up, although not on the scoresheet, in a 5-1 win at the Allianz Arena.

There were two goals in the opening two minutes, Jamal Musiala opening the scoring before Benjamin Sesko equalised, but former Leipzig man Konrad Laimer put Bayern back in front in the 25th minute and Joshua Kimmich added a third before half-time.

The hosts dominated the second half as well and were rewarded when Leroy Sane netted in the 75th minute followed by Alphonso Davies three minutes later to send them into the winter break on a high.

Kane was involved in the opening goal, which came after just 27 seconds, playing the ball to Michael Olise, who crossed for Musiala to tuck home.

The third-placed visitors hit back straight away with a fine goal, Lois Openda cutting in from the right and squaring for Sesko to sweep a shot into the bottom corner.

Bayern immediately began applying the pressure again, with Musiala heading straight at Peter Gulacsi from Kimmich’s cross before Leon Goretzka saw a shot deflected over and Kane had an effort blocked wide.

It was no surprise when the second arrived, and it was a memorable moment for Laimer, who played in Olise before meeting his cut-back with a fine volley for his first Bundesliga goal for Bayern.

Eleven minutes later they struck again, this time Kimmich taking advantage of being given time and space 25 yards out by sending a fierce shot beyond Gulacsi.

Kane could not quite find his timing in front of goal and his weak shot on the turn was easily saved by Gulacsi.

Bayern resumed their onslaught after the break but Gulacsi was equal to a shot from Musiala after Goretzka had been played through, while Sane shot wide from Laimer’s cross before Olise shot over.

Kane was booked for a confrontation after a poor challenge by Benjamin Henrichs on Kimmich, and Leipzig finally produced an effort on goal as Antonio Nusa shot across the face.

Kane showed his creative touch with an excellent through ball for Sane, who shot just wide, and the England man then had another effort saved by Gulacsi.

The fourth finally arrived with 15 minutes left as Davies played in Sane, who finished well, and three minutes later it was the Canada international on the scoresheet, heading in a cross from Kimmich.

Kane’s evening ended in the 86th minute when he was substituted, while the final whistle blew with Leipzig’s Henrichs receiving treatment for a serious-looking injury.