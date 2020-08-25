This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 25 August, 2020
Harry Maguire included in England squad despite ongoing trial in Greece

The defender has been selected in the 24-man squad to face Iceland and Denmark.

By Press Association Tuesday 25 Aug 2020, 2:11 PM
15 minutes ago 312 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5185453
Greece is the word: Southgate has backed his central defender.
HARRY MAGUIRE HAS been named in the England squad despite his ongoing court case in Greece, while Gareth Southgate has handed uncapped Mason Greenwood, Phil Foden and Kalvin Phillips their first call-ups.

It has been nearly 10 months since the Three Lions boss last named a squad, but there have been tough decisions to make right up until this afternoon’s selection.

The inclusion of Maguire has been the main talking point, with the Manchester United captain subject of an ongoing hearing in Greece following his arrest in Mykonos in the early hours of Friday morning.

But the defender has been selected and is joined in the 24-man squad to face Iceland and Denmark in the Nations League by teenage team-mate Greenwood, whose fine breakthrough season has led to a first call-up.

Manchester City playmaker Foden has also been brought into the senior squad for the first time along with Leeds defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips after impressing for the Sky Bet Championship winners.

Danny Ings’ fine form for Southampton has seen him called up for the first time since making his debut in 2015, while Kyle Walker has been recalled having not played for England since the Nations League finals last June.

City team-mate John Stones has been left out of the squad, but Raheem Sterling got the the nod despite questions over his availability.

There is no place for Callum Hudson-Odoi, Fikayo Tomori, Danny Rose and Callum Wilson having been in the squad to face Kosovo in November, while Ross Barkley and Fabian Delph are also conspicuous by their absence.

Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ben Chilwell and James Maddison miss out through injury.

Read next:

