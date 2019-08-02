This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Friday 2 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man United agree €87 million fee with Leicester for Harry Maguire

The England international is set to become the most expensive defender in world football.

By The42 Team Friday 2 Aug 2019, 4:13 PM
58 minutes ago 3,929 Views 26 Comments
https://the42.ie/4751274
Maguire in pre-season action for Leicester last month.
Image: Joe Giddens
Maguire in pre-season action for Leicester last month.
Maguire in pre-season action for Leicester last month.
Image: Joe Giddens

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE agreed terms with Leicester City over the £80 million (€87m) transfer of Harry Maguire to Old Trafford, according to widespread reports this afternoon. 

The 20-time English champions had been chasing the centre-back for the entire summer having curtailed plans to bring him to the club 12 months earlier, with the boyhood United fan having indicated some weeks ago that he was flattered by the club’s interest in him.

But now they are set to pay a world-record fee for a defender to make Maguire a United player, pending the result of a medical.

The transfer exceeds the previous record of £75m (€81m) that Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk back in January 2018.

The 26-year-old’s status in the game was raised during England’s run to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018, and his continued form for Leicester since arriving at the King Power Stadium in 2017 also caught United’s eye.

Maguire started his career with local club Sheffield United before joining Hull City for £3m (€3.2m) in 2014, and three years later he moved on to the Foxes for a fee rising to £17m (€18.5m).

Singapore Champions Cup United have also signed right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Source: AP/PA Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been keen to add a top-level centre-back to his squad for some time, and Maguire was the club’s number one target in that department.

Maguire had already been left out of the Leicester squad to face Atalanta in a pre-season friendly on Friday night and could now complete his switch to Old Trafford in the coming days.

That could see him become available for a potential debut when the Red Devils’ Premier League season gets underway against Chelsea on 11 August.

He becomes United’s third summer signing following the purchases of Daniel James from Swansea City and Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

And the Reds are expected to add at least one more player before next Thursday’s transfer deadline, with the club having entered discussions with Juventus this week relating to a possible swap deal which would see Argentine attacker Paulo Dybala arrive in return for striker Romelu Lukaku.

The club have also been linked with the likes of Sporting’s Bruno Fernandes and Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen, but it is Dybala who remains their most realistic target for the time being.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie