All Black Harry Plummer to halt Test career for Clermont move

NEW ZEALAND OUT-HALF Harry Plummer will join Clermont next season on a three-year deal, the French Top 14 club announced on Wednesday.

Plummer made his All Blacks debut against Australia in September but will halt his Test career with his move to France.

The 26-year-old, who can also play centre, helped the Blues to the Super Rugby Pacific title in June, scoring 110 points during the campaign.

Plummer is behind Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie in the All Blacks’ out-half pecking order before their year-ending Test with Italy on Saturday.

“Harry was our first choice, our priority in terms of recruitment during the 2024-2025 season,” Clermont head coach Christophe Urios said.

“We were looking for an international quality player.

“Harry ticks all the boxes,” he added.

Plummer will replace veteran Argentina fly-half Benjamin Urdapilleta in Les Jaunards’ squad for next term with fellow stand-off Anthony Belleau also out of contract.

Clermont sit in sixth place in this season’s Top 14 before heading to Lyon in the 10th round of the campaign on Saturday.

