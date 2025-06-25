Camino to Colorado: 'Full circle moment' as Nolan returns to Ireland duty

IBIZA IS A popular destination for footballers post-season, but Hayley Nolan opted for a rather different summer holiday.

She and her family went to a quieter part of Spain and walked the Camino de Santiago. 20km a day or so. Nolan did half of it during her time off; her parents and older sisters, Kate and Sarah, completed the lot.

“I absolutely loved it,” the Ireland and Crystal Palace defender says, back in the international squad for the first time since 2023.

“I’ve never done anything like it, normally it is just the beach or pool and you don’t get to spend real time together. Whereas you have no choice when you’re walking.”

It was a nice mental reset after a “disappointing season” which she spent a chunk of injured, and finished relegated from the WSL.

A good run of individual form towards the end of the campaign, however, has earned Nolan an Ireland recall for this week’s international friendlies against the US in Colorado and Ohio.

Advertisement

There’s a symmetry to it all: the Kildare 28-year-old last wore the green jersey in the 2023 World Cup warm-up friendlies Stateside.

She featured in Vera Pauw’s extended training squad for Australia, and in the early days of Eileen Gleeson’s tenure, but has generally watched from afar for over two years. There have been injuries and surgeries, but many feel she has often been overlooked at times.

“I did think that when I got the call that one of my last caps was against the USA and that feels a full circle moment,” Nolan tells The 42.

“I was disappointed not to be called in but I think as a football player, you just have to put your head down and do what you can do at club level.

“To play for Ireland is the dream for any footballer and for me, pulling on the Irish shirt, there is no better feeling. Mentally, it has been really difficult for me being injured, I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. It is a really difficult time, especially when you have massive ambitions and goals to help Palace and to help Ireland, but I am fit and healthy now and I am in and I have to make sure I take this opportunity.”

Nolan with Jamie Finn (17) after a friendly against the US in 2023. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

It’s a first call-up under Carla Ward, who Nolan has kept contact with and is hoping to impress on the training pitch. Her versatility and consistency is striking, having transitioned from a number six to a ball-playing centre-back, who is also comfortable at right-back.

Centre-half is her favourite position, with competition rife in that area amidst a changing of the guarding following the retirements of Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn and Diane Caldwell. Anna Patten, Jessie Stapleton, Caitlin Hayes, Megan Campbell, Megan Connolly and Aoife Mannion are among those to have played there of late.

“There have been a lot of retirements especially in defence and those girls have been tremendous during their career for Ireland but for me personally, it’s a massive opportunity and I need to go out there and take it,” says Nolan.

“It’s great to have competition, that’s how you push each other on and qualify for major tournaments. It’s great we have options and Carla wants that so it is great for Irish football.

“I know my strengths and what I can offer and I think that can help the team a lot and that is what I am here to do. I am excited to get back into training and showcase what I can do. I want to help the squad push on, we have massive ambitions of qualification and that’s the goal of the team.”

Nolan has impressed for Crystal Palace. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

While Nolan’s full focus is on reinvigorating her Ireland career and adding to her three caps, club pre-season will roll around shortly after this camp.

She’ll be ready for it when the time comes, loving her time at Palace since joining in 2023. The former London City Lionesses, Connecticut Fusion and Peamount United player can’t speak highly of the club, where she was joined by Abbie Larkin and the now-departed Izzy Atkinson last season.

Promotion from WSL 2 (formerly Championship) is again the aim — and their chances will be significantly enhanced by the WSL expansion recently approved by the FA.

“The goal of the club has always been to be an established WSL team,” Nolan concludes.

Related Reads Minimal change in low-key squad announcement for Ireland's US summer tests Recalls and absentees as Ireland squad named for US friendlies

“We’re obviously disappointed to be relegated, but there’s two spots up for grabs for automatic promotion and even a third spot [playoff versus WSL bottom side], which I think would be a very fun game to be involved in as well.

“It’s a great opportunity for women’s football in general, the expansion of the WSL.

“I think we’re in a good place and I’m really looking forward to seeing where the next couple of years are for Palace.”