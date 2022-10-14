Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 14 October 2022
'He is recovering good form' - Conte offers encouragement to Doherty

The 30-year-old right wing-back has been largely held in reserve at Tottenham this season.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 14 Oct 2022, 5:05 PM
ANTONIO CONTE has offered words of encouragement to Ireland international Matt Doherty.

Doherty has had a difficult time in general since joining Spurs from Wolves in 2020.

He was not a regular starter under Jose Mourinho or Nuno Espirito Santo, but a good run of form saw him establish himself as first-choice last season.

However, a bad injury curtailed his campaign prematurely, and Conte previously suggested he had not fully recovered as an explanation for leaving him out this season.

Nonetheless, after rival for the position Emerson Royal was sent off in the recent match against Arsenal, resulting in a three-match suspension, an opportunity has presented itself for the Dubliner.

He made his first Premier League start of the season in the 1-0 win over Brighton last weekend.

Royal subsequently replaced him for the midweek Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt, but with the former Barcelona player still suspended for Saturday evening’s Premier League fixture at home to Everton, Doherty is expected to start again.

“We played also before without Emerson against Brighton,” Conte told reporters at today’s press conference. “Matthew played a good game. He is recovering good form and I am really pleased for this because he struggled a lot, this guy, to come back at an important level.

“Last season, I think Matthew struggled at the start but then he played an important season for us.”

Another candidate for the right wing-back role, Djed Spence, joined Spurs from Middlesbrough for a reported £20 million (€23 million) fee in the summer.

Conte also praised the 22-year-old, who has just one substitute appearance under his belt this season.

“My hope [is] to have more options in this role also for Djed [Spence], I think he is improving and starting to understand which is the demand to stay at Tottenham. But I’m pleased if I have more options. Then I have only to pick the best choice, I’m happy.”

Paul Fennessy
