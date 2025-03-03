Advertisement
Heartbreak for Irish international as Ipswich knocked out of FA Cup on penalties

Jack Taylor was the only man who failed to score from the spot, meaning Nottingham Forest advanced.
10.52pm, 3 Mar 2025

NOTTINGHAM FOREST needed penalties to beat Ipswich and book a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Monday after a 1-1 draw at the City Ground.

Jack Taylor was the only man who failed to score from the spot as Matz Sels’ save edged the shootout 5-4 in Forest’s favour to set up a last eight trip to Brighton.

The sides are separated by 15 places and 31 points in the Premier League, but with Forest’s priority securing Champions League football next season, Nuno Espirito Santo rested a number of his key players.

Ipswich sensed their opportunity and took the lead early in the second half when George Hirst headed in a corner at the back post.

Ryan Yates took advantage of some woeful defending to nod in an equaliser 22 minutes from time.

An extra 30 minutes of extra time came and went without a winner despite Nuno sending on top scorer Chris Wood and England international Morgan Gibbs-White.

But Sels, another of Forest’s star performers this season, proved the hero after the first nine penalties of the shootout found the net.

“In penalties, one of the goalkeepers is going to be the hero,” said Sels.

“I’m happy I could help the team to the next round. It was the only penalty I was in the right corner!”

