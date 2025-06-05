ON THE EVE of a friendly international against Senegal [KO: 7.45pm; Live on RTÉ Two], Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson says his priority remains the World Cup qualifying campaign in September.

It’s why he told the bulk of his Championship players to stay on the beach for this window of friendlies against Senegal and Luxembourg, as he wants to keep them fresh for a qualifier sprint: the whole of Ireland’s campaign is squeezed into the September, October, and November windows. They begin in September with a home game against Hungary and a trip to Armenia.

Portugal are the red-hot favourites to top the group and qualify automatically, with the runners-up heading for the play-offs.

“I wouldn’t mind losing both these games if we won both games in September if you are thinking about it that way”, said Hallgrimsson at his pre-match press conference.

“Obviously we want to win all of our matches and we go to every match to win it. We have a good squad now and we are going to go for it, for sure.”

Hallgrimsson began the camp by talking about what’s to come in September, and he then placed tomorrow’s test against Senegal in that context.

It is a first-ever meeting between the sides, with Senegal ranked second in Africa and 19th in the Fifa world rankings.

“If you look at their matches and how they play, massive physicality, I’d say not only speed but running power, they come at you again and again”, said Hallgrimsson when asked for his view on the opponents.

“They look for the space behind you. If you watch Afcon, against a team like Senegal [opponents] always need to play against a low block, so they are specialists in finding pockets to play into a run into, a third man running in, so we will be tested defensively, massively, in this game if they play like they have done.

“In their last 22 games they haven’t lost, amazing for a national team to play 22 games without losing and then they lost to Algeria, before that again, nine games without losing.

“Individual qualities, similar to Portugal, all players can hurt you so one-v-ones will be massively important. Everything happens a little bit quicker, when we need to defend and that’s a good step, if we are ready for that it’s a good preparation for Hungary and Portugal.

“It’s a different kind of opponent, they are looking for spaces behind us and it doesn’t happen that often in Europe, normally there are a few passes before the teams play behind us but that’s one of the things we need to look at and improve.”

Ireland should have a fully fit squad to choose from for tomorrow’s game: Troy Parrott missed yesterday’s session with illness but was well enough to train again today.

Of the quartet of new call-ups – goalkeeper Josh Keely, defender Josh Honohan and midfielders Killian Phillips and John Joe Patrick Finn – Hallgrimsson was coy as to whether they would make their debuts tomorrow night.

“Yeah, the purpose of having a look at them is to see if they are ready to play”, he said. “Whether it will be tomorrow or against Luxembourg or not at all, we will wait and see.

“We have been happy with the players coming in, how they have coped with the environment and getting on board the messages and wanting to learn, that is the most important thing. Their will to learn is huge.”