Heimir Hallgrimsson looking at players that 'might be able to play' for Ireland

IRELAND BOSS Heimir Hallgrimsson says he is using the months of December and January to look at the “next layer of players”.

After a mixed Nations League campaign that saw victories over Finland and defeats to England and Greece, the Irish manager is keen to bolster his squad in any area possible ahead of a crucial 2025 as they aim to qualify from a difficult World Cup group.

The Icelandic-born coach hinted that could extend to footballers who are eligible but have yet to officially declare for Ireland.

“That is what we’re doing now both in the players that we have called up and the players that might be able to play and evaluate. So yeah, we have talked to some,” he told reporters.

Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Dublin-born Sunderland full-back Dennis Cirkin are among those eligible to declare for the Republic.

Cirkin in particular would be a useful addition with Ireland currently lacking depth in the left wing-back area, with the likes of Robbie Brady and Callum O’Dowda struggling with injury issues in recent years.

The 22-year-old has represented England at underage level and is also eligible to represent Latvia.

Ex-Ireland boss Stephen Kenny previously hinted at interest in recruiting the Championship player.

Asked about his international future recently, Cirkin told reporters: “I’ve got a few nationalities but I think, at the moment, especially because of last season, where I was basically injured for the whole season, my main focus is staying fit, being consistent, making that spot mine and thriving at club level first before I start to look into any pathways.

“But for sure, I’m always thinking about it.”

Asked whether he feels he should need to sell the prospect of playing for Ireland to certain players, Hallgrimsson said: “It’s individual. It depends on the quality of the player etc. So if it’s a high-profile player that can play for us, maybe we have the first approach.

“Sometimes it’s the agent [who discusses the matter], sometimes it’s the player himself. Sometimes it’s the mother.

“Then, it’s the level of the player. Is it a U16 player or a U18 player?

“I think it’s changing — how people see national teams. With people emigrating between countries, it’s just fluid. And everybody would like to play on the international stage.

“So if they cannot play for this one, they might go for the next one.”

Hallgrimsson also explained his approach has been influenced by several books on modern management styles, citing James Clear’s bestseller ‘Atomic Habits’ — which The Financial Times describes as “a step-by-step manual for changing routines” — as one example.

“If you hire a person for a job, just expect that person will leave for another job in two years and they might come back the next year. This generation are used to it,” he said.

“It’s not the same loyalty as it was before in everything. For this generation, life is much more open than it was when we were growing up.

“You can see that now in the national teams as well.

“It might not need to be explained to this generation, but it needs to be explained to the older generation.

“I feel like this is changing and you need to know that as a manager — you need to adapt to how things are.”

But on whether people can expect a previously undeclared Irish-eligible player to be available ahead of the two-legged Nations League playoff versus Bulgaria in March, Hallgrimsson was not giving much away.

“We’ll have to wait and see on that one. It’s not in my hands. It might happen,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Irish boss played down talk that Evan Ferguson needs to leave Brighton on loan in January to secure regular playing time elsewhere.

The 20-year-old has long been considered one of Irish football’s brightest prospects but has been limited to only two Premier League starts this season.

“It depends on so many things. Is he in a good environment? Is he being developed at the club?

“He is playing now with good players. They’re playing good football. So is it more beneficial to be in that environment rather than go somewhere lower quality and play some matches?

“It depends on who we’re talking about, what club we’re talking about etc. So it’s an open question. There is never one answer for everyone.”