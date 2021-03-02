BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 4°C Tuesday 2 March 2021
'I'll ring him soon' - De Bromhead to consult with Elliott after Cheveley Park move horses to his yard

The unbeaten Envoi Allen has moved to Henry De Bromhead’s yard.

By Press Association Tuesday 2 Mar 2021, 9:03 PM
1 hour ago 4,116 Views 0 Comments
Trainers Henry De Bromhead and Gordon Elliott (file photo).
HENRY DE BROMHEAD is looking forward to welcoming Envoi Allen to his yard following Cheveley Park Stud’s decision to take the unbeaten gelding and several of his stable companions out of training with Gordon Elliott.

Envoi Allen is arguably the most exciting National Hunt horse in training on either side of the Irish Sea, having won each of his 11 starts under rules, including back-to-back wins at the Cheltenham Festival in the Champion Bumper and the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

Having not put a foot wrong in three starts over fences this season, the seven-year-old will be widely considered one of the bankers of the week when he returns to the Cotswolds in a fortnight’s time for the Marsh Novices’ Chase.

However, his preparations will be completed by De Bromhead following Cheveley Park’s announcement they were removing all eight horses they had in training with Elliott following the image of the trainer which emerged on social media over the weekend.

jack-kennedy-wins-on-envoi-allen Trainer Jack Kennedy wins on Envoi Allen at Punchestown. Source: Caroline Norris/INPHO

As well as Envoi Allen, De Bromhead will receive Supreme Novices’ Hurdle contender Ballyadam and Triumph Hurdle hope Quilixios, along with Malone Road and point-to-point winner Guily Billy.

Speaking at Gowran Park on Tuesday afternoon, De Bromhead said he was hopeful the change of yard will not be detrimental to the horses’ chances at Cheltenham – and revealed Elliott has already offered to give any advice that is required.

He said: “They are obviously very exciting horses to be getting and we appreciate Cheveley Park sending them to us.

“We’ll let them settle in and see how they are. They will have done most of their serious work up to now and I’d say it’s a case of ticking over with them now, being so close to Cheltenham.

“I haven’t spoken to Gordon as yet about the horses, but he said he’d tell me whatever I need to know. I’ll ring him soon.”

jack-kennedy-on-quilixios-celebrates-winning-the-tattersalls-ireland-spring-juvenile-hurdle Jack Kennedy on Quilixios after recent success in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The late additions strengthen what was already a formidable De Bromhead squad bound for Cheltenham.

The Waterford trainer’s other big hopes include Champion Hurdle favourite Honeysuckle and Cheveley Park-owned Gold Cup contender A Plus Tard.

He said: “Touch wood, all our main hopes for Cheltenham seem in good form. I worked a few this morning and all went well.”

The three other Cheveley Park-owned horses previously trained by Elliott will be moved to Willie Mullins.

 

The champion trainer already handles several horses for the owners, including last year’s Champion Bumper winner Ferny Hollow and Ryanair Chase hope Allaho, and has picked up Sir Gerhard and a pair of expensive point-to-point recruits in Classic Getaway and Grangeclare West.

The unbeaten Sir Gerhard is second in the betting for the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham behind his new stablemate Kilcruit.

Mullins said: “Sir Gerhard is a nice type and we have also got a couple of unraced individuals.

“It’s not great circumstances, but that is it.”

Read next:

