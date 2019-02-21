Here are the 3 big VAR decisions from last night - did the officials get them right?

THE USE OF the Video Assistant Referee proved a major talking point in both Champions League games last night.

In the Schalke-Man City match, the German side got back in the game seven minutes before half-time, after Daniel Caligiuri’s shot deflected off the arm of Nicolás Otamendi.

Initially, a corner was given, but after strong appeals from the Schalke players, the referee consulted with his fellow official and awarded the penalty from which the hosts scored.

"100% the referee and VAR-man get it spot on!"



Niall Quinn on Schalke's first goal tonight.#S04MCI #UCL #VMSport pic.twitter.com/NYkTWIzfd0 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 20, 2019

Meanwhile, there were two big calls to be made in the Atletico Madrid-Juventus clash.

With the score 0-0, Álvaro Morata appeared to give the Spaniards the lead thanks to a thumping header with just over 20 minutes remaining.

However, the officials ultimately ruled it out for an infringement in the build up on Giorgio Chiellini.

The Morata incident was not the only time VAR was employed at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

In the first half, Atletico striker Diego Costa looked to have won a penalty after Mattia De Sciglio was adjudged to have fouled him.

However, on second look, the referee and his colleagues decided the initial contact was made outside the box and consequently awarded a free kick rather than a spot kick.

Great use of VAR in #AtletiJuve! 👏



Costa goes down on edge of the box.

Penalty given.

VAR used.

Costa seen to be outside.

Free-kick given.#UCL #VMSport pic.twitter.com/yzgxSWkScx — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 20, 2019

