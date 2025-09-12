Scottish league champions Hibernian swoop for LOIW duo

HIBERNIAN WOMEN, THE Scottish league champions, have secured the services of two of the young promising talents coming through the League of Ireland Women.

Jessica Fitzgerald joins from Peamount United, and Scarlett Herron makes the switch from Shamrock Rovers.

Hibs Women’s Team Manager Grant Scott commented: “Scarlett is a talented defender we are excited to welcome into our squad. She is powerful and gives us an extra option in a key position.

“Despite her young age, she already has vast experience in the Irish league and has made a strong start to the 2025 season there, so we are naturally excited to see how she continues to develop over here in Scotland.”

On Fitzgerald, he added, “We’re delighted to have Jess on board with us for the season ahead. She’s a composed, technically gifted midfielder that will offer so much to our team.

“She is a league-winner in Ireland and has prior experience in the Champions League, and we’re confident her pedigree and experience at such a young age will only enhance our squad.”