This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 7 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Naholo double not enough as Highlanders forced to hold off Bulls' late charge

The sides played out a thrilling Super Rugby draw on Friday.

By AFP Friday 7 Jun 2019, 12:14 PM
9 minutes ago 124 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4672149
Naholo celebrates his second try.
Image: Photosport/Joe Allison/INPHO
Naholo celebrates his second try.
Naholo celebrates his second try.
Image: Photosport/Joe Allison/INPHO

OTAGO HIGHLANDERS and Northern Bulls played out a frustrating 24-24 draw in Dunedin on Friday that dented both teams’ chances of making the playoffs.

The Highlanders scored four tries to three, with two apiece for Waisake Naholo and Josh McKay, but Handre Pollard’s boot kept the Bulls in touch with three conversions and a penalty.

It was the second straight draw for the Bulls after a 22-22 stalemate against Auckland Blues last week, costing them valuable competition points in the tight South African conference.

The result lifts them from seventh to fifth on the overall ladder with a pack of rivals close behind, meaning next week’s final-round match against Golden Lions could be decisive to their hopes of making the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

They came back from 14-0 down against the Highlanders but even with Pollard returning from a calf injury were unable to edge ahead at a venue where they have not won since 2007.

The Highlanders now sit at ninth on the ladder and could sneak into the top eight with a win over NSW Waratahs next week, should other results go their way.

They have not missed the playoffs since 2013 but again failed on Friday to display the dominant form that drove them to the title in 2015.

Source: SUPER RUGBY/YouTube

While they played the game at a frantic pace under the roof of Forsyth Barr stadium, attacks constantly stalled due to turnovers and handling errors.

McKay opened the scoring in the 12th minute when he latched on to Aaron Smith’s chip kick over the defence.

The same tactic worked again 10 minutes later, this time with Sio Tomkinson providing the kick and Naholo the try.

McKay’s second five-pointer came just before half-time, leaving the Bulls trailing 19-14 at the break after tries to Divan Rossouw and Jason Jenkins.

Naholo extended the home team’s lead early in the second half before Jaco Visagie locked the scores at 24-24 with five minutes to go after an offload from Pollard.

© AFP 2019 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie