Improved Ireland defeated again by Netherlands

Netherlands 4

Ireland 0

Despite a much-improved performance against the world no.1 Netherlands, Ireland lost 4-0 as the hosts continued their unbeaten run.

After a tough 7-0 defeat just 24 hours before, Ireland entered their second encounter eager to learn from their opening match in the Rotterdam stage of the FIH Hockey Pro League.

The Netherlands, however, carried their momentum through as they won a penalty corner with their first attack three minutes in. Ireland defended the first attempt well, but Yibbi Jansen converted the re-award to open the scoring.

Another penalty corner two minutes later called Holly Micklem into action, the Old Alex goalkeeper doing well to read the flick and parry wide. A third penalty corner for the Dutch after a period of pressure gave them another effort at goal, Frederique Matla doubling their lead.

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Despite the scoreline, Ireland enjoyed a much-improved start to the tie. Several ventures deep into the Dutch half provided chances for the Irish attackers to test the Netherlands defensive discipline.

The Netherlands dominated possession in the opening minutes of the second quarter, but Ireland were alive to their attacking efforts to deny them efforts at goal. The Netherlands’ best opportunity of the phase came via another penalty corner, but Holly Micklem was well placed to deny Yibbi Jansen a second goal.

Again, Ireland weren’t without their attacking opportunities, one coming via a Niamh Carey breakaway and another following some excellent interchanges down the right flank, but The Netherlands snuffed out both chances well.

The Netherlands’ pressure eventually resulted in a third with two minutes remaining, Joosje Burg forcing a save from Holly Micklem but getting a second bite of the cherry from the loose ball to tap into the net. The Netherlands regained possession from the restart and won a penalty corner with thirty seconds remaining, but Ireland defended well. Another penalty corner for The Netherlands ended the tie, with Holly Micklem saving the first effort well.

Ireland’s defensive solidity continued into the second half, with a fortuitous penalty corner calling Sarah Torrans into action to block the effort at goal. Some luck into the Irish circle a few minutes later saw a Felice Albers strike trickle in after a defensive touch to extend the Dutch lead to four.

Ayeisha McFerran, who replaced Holly Micklem in the Irish net at half-time, was called into action to make two smart saves from open play in the minutes that followed. A penalty corner two minutes later required a third save from McFerran to deny Matla.

A final double save from McFerran ushered in the end of the quarter as she once again denied the Dutch from a late break.

Ireland had to endure some late Dutch pressure in the final quarter as the fatigue of back-to-back games set in. Ireland though were once again excellent as Róisín Upton, Caoimhe Perdue, Hannah McLoughlin, and Eva Gaston all made vital interventions to keep the game at 4-0.

Ireland will close out their time in Rotterdam with back-to-back matches against Spain on Wednesday, 17 June, and Thursday, 18 June, at 4pm.