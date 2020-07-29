This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 29 July, 2020
Holders Wexford Youths to face Galway as FAI Cup draw made

Meanwhile, 2016 champions Shelbourne play last year’s runners-up Peamount United in a Dublin derby.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 29 Jul 2020, 9:20 PM
Wexford Youths' Kylie Murphy lifts the trophy in 2019.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Wexford Youths' Kylie Murphy lifts the trophy in 2019.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

HOLDERS WEXFORD YOUTHS have been paired with Galway in this evening’s draw for the 2020 FAI Women’s Senior Cup.

Athlone Town and Bohemians have been picked out to play in the preliminary round on the week ending 30 August, while the winner will meet Cork City in the quarter-finals.

In the two other quarter-finals, 2016 champions Shelbourne play last year’s runners-up Peamount United in a Dublin derby, while Treaty United host DLR Waves, with all quarter-final ties to be played on the week ending 4 October.

Preliminary Round
Athlone Town v Bohemians

Quarter-Finals
Athlone Town or Bohemians v Cork City
Galway WFC v Wexford Youths
Peamount United v Shelbourne
Treaty United v DLR Waves

About the author:

Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

