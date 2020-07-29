Holders Wexford Youths to face Galway as FAI Cup draw made

HOLDERS WEXFORD YOUTHS have been paired with Galway in this evening’s draw for the 2020 FAI Women’s Senior Cup.

Athlone Town and Bohemians have been picked out to play in the preliminary round on the week ending 30 August, while the winner will meet Cork City in the quarter-finals.

In the two other quarter-finals, 2016 champions Shelbourne play last year’s runners-up Peamount United in a Dublin derby, while Treaty United host DLR Waves, with all quarter-final ties to be played on the week ending 4 October.

Preliminary Round

Athlone Town v Bohemians

Quarter-Finals

Athlone Town or Bohemians v Cork City

Galway WFC v Wexford Youths

Peamount United v Shelbourne

Treaty United v DLR Waves