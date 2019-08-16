This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Late Cavaleiro curler snatches victory for Fulham at Huddersfield

Huddersfield remain winless on their return to the Championship.

By The42 Team Friday 16 Aug 2019, 10:17 PM
Scott Parker celebrates his side's victory at the John Smith's Stadium.
Scott Parker celebrates his side's victory at the John Smith's Stadium.
KARLAN GRANT SCORED for the third Championship game in a row but Ivan Cavaleiro struck late to earn Fulham a 2-1 win at Huddersfield Town on Friday.

Fulham took the lead in the 51st minute when Juninho Bacuna hacked an awful clearance into the air with Aleksandar Mitrovic climbing above Tommy Elphick to profit on the error by nodding home at the back post.

Their advantage lasted only six minutes as Grant’s third goal of the season levelled the scores, the striker’s header narrowly crossing the line despite the best efforts of Cottagers goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

But Fulham followed a 2-0 home win over Blackburn Rovers last time out with another three points against their fellow relegated outfit, who are yet to win this term, when Cavaleiro whipped in a fantastic finish in the 80th minute.

