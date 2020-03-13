This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 13 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi tests positive for coronavirus

The Premier League is due to hold an emergency meeting today.

By The42 Team Friday 13 Mar 2020, 7:43 AM
1 hour ago 1,714 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5044756
Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi
Image: Ashley Allen
Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi
Image: Ashley Allen

CHELSEA FORWARD CALLUM Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club confirmed.

Hudson-Odoi, 19, became the first Premier League player to test positive for coronavirus and the entire Chelsea squad, coaching staff and several backroom staff will self-isolate.

The men’s team building will be closed, but the rest of the club’s training facility and Stamford Bridge are operating as normal.

“Callum displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning and has not been at the training ground since then as a precaution,” a statement read.

“However, his test came in positive this evening and he will undergo a period of self-isolation.

“Despite testing positive for the virus, Callum is doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible.”

It added: “We wish Callum a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the club soon.”

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has also tested positive for coronavirus and his side’s clash with Brighton and Hove Albion was postponed.

The Premier League is due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday, while Chelsea are scheduled to visit Aston Villa on Saturday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie