Liverpool confirm Achilles rupture injury for Ekitike

LIVERPOOL HAVE CONFIRMED Hugo Ekitike has sustained a serious Achilles injury and will miss this summer’s World Cup with France.

The 23-year-old was injured during the first half of Tuesday night’s 2-0 Champions League quarter-final second-leg defeat by Paris St Germain at Anfield and the full extent of the injury became clear on Wednesday.

France boss Didier Deschamps revealed Ekitike would have to sit out the World Cup and Liverpool have now revealed scans confirm a rupture of the Achilles tendon.

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Liverpool FC can confirm Hugo Ekitike has sustained a serious Achilles injury. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 16, 2026

“Liverpool FC can confirm Hugo Ekitike has sustained a serious Achilles injury,” the Premier League club said in a statement on Thursday.

“The forward had to be substituted during the first half of Tuesday’s Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield after a slip on the turf.

“Scans on the issue have subsequently confirmed a rupture of the Achilles tendon.

“Ekitike will therefore be sidelined for the remaining weeks of the club season and unable to participate at this summer’s World Cup with France.

“Further updates will be provided at the appropriate time, with Hugo receiving the full support of everyone at LFC.”

Ekitike, a £69million summer signing from Eintracht Frankfurt, was carried from the field on a stretcher, 31 minutes into Tuesday’s game.

He has scored 17 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season and become a firm favourite with Reds’ fans.